ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

COVID-19: Westchester County Center To Reopen As Vaccination Site

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAi7b_0disAWEw00
Westchester County Center Photo Credit: Flickr/NY Governor's Office

With the number of COVID-19 cases surging, the Westchester County Center will once again return as a mass vaccination site.

County Executive George Latimer announced during his latest COVID-19 briefing that the arena would begin offering pediatric vaccines, as well as booster shots, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The move comes as the county has seen an unprecedented spike in new cases of the virus amid the winter surge of fresh infections being reported, largely due to the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Testing at the County Center will take place at different times than the vaccination and booster clinics, with the facility being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between the two times.

Latimer made note that more than 90 percent of Westchester residents have received a shot. Appointments can be made here through at least the end of January.

The County Center will be able to provide approximately 250 shots daily on days vaccination clinics are offered.

“We have seen vaccinations reduce the number of fatalities,” Latimer said when announcing that the County Center would be providing shots.

In January, this will be the schedule at the County Center:

  • Boosters will be provided between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday;
  • Pediatric vaccinations will be available between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday;
  • Boosters will be administered between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, while pediatric vaccines will be available between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Testing will be available on weekdays beginning at 8 a.m.

“We have the space; we have it set up as a medical facility so offering testing, as well as vaccinations and boosters, makes sense and it is what the people of this County need right now,” Latimer said.I want to thank the Westchester County Health Department for getting these clinics up and running.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, get your children vaccinated, and get boosted. Getting COVID vaccinated, as opposed to not vaccinated, can be the difference between requiring hospitalization and just having mild symptoms.”

According to the latest update from the Westchester County Department of Health, there are 50,293 active COVID-19 cases.

Active cases by municipality on Tuesday, Jan. 11:

  • Yonkers: 12,149;
  • Mount Vernon: 5,290;
  • New Rochelle: 3,978;
  • White Plains: 2,883;
  • Greenburgh: 2,153;
  • Yorktown: 2,119;
  • Ossining Village: 1,883;
  • Cortlandt: 1,753;
  • Port Chester: 1,537;
  • Peekskill: 1,409;
  • Harrison: 1,370;
  • Mount Pleasant: 1,274;
  • Somers: 1,090
  • Mamaroneck Village: 922;
  • Eastchester: 779;
  • Bedford: 679;
  • New Castle: 653;
  • Mount Kisco: 581;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 574;
  • Rye City: 555;
  • Scarsdale: 483;
  • North Castle: 470;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 463;
  • Tarrytown: 459;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 397;
  • Lewisboro: 384;
  • Rye Brook: 365;
  • Elmsford: 349;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 341;
  • Ossining Town: 304;
  • Pleasantville: 294;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 280;
  • Pelham: 260;
  • Tuckahoe: 226;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 219;
  • Irvington: 205;
  • Larchmont: 197;
  • North Salem: 191;
  • Pelham Manor: 184;
  • Ardsley: 179;
  • Bronxville: 170;
  • Pound Ridge: 127;
  • Buchanan: 116.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Positivity Rate Back Below 20 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 20 percent as the state has seen a steady decline over the past week. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 14, the state administered more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 8,783 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positivity rate of 19.35 percent, down nearly a full percentage point from the previous day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

NJ Fire Captain Found Dead At Firehouse, Retired Firefighter Critical

The body of a Newark fire captain was found in a firehouse Saturday and a retired firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities told Daily Voice. The unidentified captain was found unresponsive Saturday morning at a firehouse on Park Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckahoe, NY
Westchester County, NY
Health
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
City
Pelham Manor, NY
City
North Salem, NY
City
Irvington, NY
City
Ardsley, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Lewisboro, NY
City
Bedford, NY
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Somers, NY
City
Rye Brook, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Port Chester, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
City
Greenburgh, NY
City
Larchmont, NY
City
Bronxville, NY
City
Mount Kisco, NY
Westchester County, NY
Vaccines
City
Eastchester, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Recall Issued For Free Self-Testing Kits

Orange County’s Department of General Services has announced that the Flowflex antigen rapid test kits the county distributed to residents have been recalled by the manufacturer. The kits were distributed to residents on Thursday, Jan. 13 in the Towns of Wallkill and New Windsor, said Justin Rodriguez, spokesman for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Omicron#The County Center#Covid
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Woman Nabbed For Shooting Incident

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a woman and two sons inside. Shaynna Session, age 18, of Peekskill, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the shooting which took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5. According to Lt. Jack Galusha, of...
PEEKSKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Feds Cite Litchfield County Company For 48 Safety, Health Violations After Employee’s Death

A Connecticut company has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for 48 safety violations after an employee was electrocuted and died. The incident took place in Litchfield County at PM Engineered Solutions Inc. when an employee of the metal fabrication company was electrocuted in July while repairing a portable water heater in Watertown.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Nearly 40 Bags Of Fentanyl Found At CT School Where Student Overdosed

Police found nearly 40 bags of fentanyl hidden through a Connecticut school after a 13-year-old student overdosed on the drug. The incident took place around 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Sport and Medical Academy School in Hartford. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, the overdose...
Daily Voice

Responders: Dog Hospitalized In Hackensack Fire

Hackensack firefighters doused a house blaze that responders said sent a dog to an animal hospital Friday afternoon. First responders found heavy flames on the top floor of the 1½-story wood-frame home on Kent Street near northbound Route 17 shortly before 1:30 p.m. They had the fire knocked down...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Westchester Shooting

Police are searching for a suspect that shot and critically injured a 33-year-old man in Westchester County. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 in Yonkers near 16 Fortfield Ave. According to the Yonkers Police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a 33-year-old man with...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

CT Man Sentenced For Distributing Cocaine

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for distributing cocaine and crack cocaine. Windham County resident Andre Smith, also known as "Dre", age 42, of Woodstock, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 13, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Smith was also...
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Four Indicted For Nassau County Murder, Robbery

Four Long Island residents have been indicted for the alleged shooting death and robbery of an area man who had just received a settlement check for $55,000,. The four were indicted in connection with the shooting death of James Diamond, age 28, of Long Beach, who was killed around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 in Freeport, said the Freeport Police.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Teen In Guarded Condition After Fentanyl Overdose At CT School

A Connecticut student is in guarded condition following a suspected fentanyl overdose while at school. The incident took place around 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, in Hartford. Police were called to the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, located at 280 Huyshoppe Ave., on the report of an unconscious male juvenile.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
196K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy