Alijah Vera-Tucker sees greatness on horizon for Jets rookies

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

﻿Jets rookie offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker appeared in 16 games this season, playing 100 percent of the snaps in all of those contests.

It was a promising campaign for the 14 th overall pick out of USC, who gave New York something to look forward to on the offensive line while another promising youngster in Mekhi Becton battled injury all year.

But Vera-Tucker saw plenty of reasons for Jets fans to be excited about the entire group of offensive rookies this season when discussing the team’s bright future.

“From game one to game 17, I think every rookie on the offensive side of the ball definitely improved a whole lot,” Vera-Tucker said. “You saw Zach [Wilson] towards the end of the year making good plays and making good reads, and Michael Carter hitting the holes and breaking tackles.

“Elijah Moore unfortunately wasn’t healthy towards the end of the season, but from the games he was in there, you saw what he can do.”

New York had the sixth lowest rushing output this past season and the seventh fewest overall yards per game, but Vera-Tucker saw enough over the course of the season to believe that next year will show a much better product on the offensive end.

“That just translates to next season and how excited we are for the future and this whole team,” Vera-Tucker said. “Yeah, we’re a young team, but we’re all gonna go back into the offseason and grind our tails off. We know what this team is capable of, and we’re excited about it.”

New York’s offense was abysmal on Sunday, logging only four first downs while logging just 53 total yards of offense. Meanwhile, Buffalo stormed to a playoff berth in playoff atmosphere, which Vera-Tucker believes will also help Gang Green in its hopeful growth into a contender.

“It’s definitely a learning experience to see the game from their point of view,” Vera-Tucker said. “It was a good experience for the young guys to come in here and see what the Buffalo fans are like. That’s what it’s gonna be like every year.”

WFAN Sports Radio

