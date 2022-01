Retail groups are rejoicing in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to turn down the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees. In a 6-3 decision, the court blocked the federal mandate on Thursday, ruling that it oversteps the authority of the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The mandate would have required large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. In a Thursday statement, the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) SVP of government relations David French described the decision as “a significant victory for employers.” “As NRF and other plaintiffs articulated...

