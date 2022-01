When it comes to having a good time, Louisiana is the state that is top-notch above the rest. That is my opinion, but there is such a variety and culture that is here in Louisiana. Whether it's the musical sounds of Zydeco, or Creole Music, The exclusive 'Hand Grenades' that you can find in New Orleans. Maybe the best food, and Gumbo that you can only find done authentically here in Louisiana. The good thing about that is you don't have to eat out to get Gumbo. Any Louisiana resident can whip up a pot right there in the kitchen.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO