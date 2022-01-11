Not as Windy, but Still Cold Tuesday Night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has brought in much colder air with strong winds to start the weekend, but warm temps return tomorrow. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the South Plains through this afternoon as winds are expected to remain strong from the north around 20-30 mph, some gusts upwards of 45 mph are possible. Winds will begin to die down quickly as the sun sets tonight. Temperatures will run about 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 40s across the area, but winds will make it feel even cooler throughout the day. On a brighter note, we will see more sunshine today than we saw yesterday.

SOUTH PLAINS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO