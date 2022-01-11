Not as Windy, but Still Cold Tuesday Night

Tuesday night will be chilly once more. The good news is, winds won’t be as gusty so wind chill won’t be as big of a deal as it was last night. Temperatures will generally fall into the low 20s to kick off our Wednesday, but we could see some upper teens...
If you'll be out late enough this evening, it will be feeling like the 20s courtesy of gusty northerly winds, so bundle up!. Wrap-around clouds will move in late tonight and stick around through tomorrow morning.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has brought in much colder air with strong winds to start the weekend, but warm temps return tomorrow. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the South Plains through this afternoon as winds are expected to remain strong from the north around 20-30 mph, some gusts upwards of 45 mph are possible. Winds will begin to die down quickly as the sun sets tonight. Temperatures will run about 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 40s across the area, but winds will make it feel even cooler throughout the day. On a brighter note, we will see more sunshine today than we saw yesterday.
We have a good chance for showers and storms today. A strong low pressure system and cold front will move through the Southeast. On the backside of this system, much colder air will move in tonight. It's also going to be windy. Gusts up to 30-40 MPH are possible from the west and northwest. Sunday will stay very chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Here's the latest forecast.
A fast moving cold front will bring showers and more cold air to the area Saturday, into Sunday. For the biggest headline of the weekend: North of the lake, snow flurries might be possible on Sunday. IF the cold air arrives fast enough AND IF there is still enough moisture in the area, snow flurries could form. It’s Louisiana, so we take these “ifs” seriously!
The Kinston area remains under a winter weather advisory as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The advisory is set to last until at least noon today, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain is expected to switch to rain showers after 9 a.m., with a high today in the low 50s, according to the...
The Fayetteville-area will see freezing rain before 11 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between until noon on Sunday. The National Weather Service said wind chill values will be as low as 19, with northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. As of Sunday...
NEW ORLEANS — Cold air is rushing into our area and temperatures are quickly dropping! The wind is gusting, making it feel even colder. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the metro and coastal Louisiana until noon Sunday. A Gale Warning is in effect until 6 pm Sunday.
