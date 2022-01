Reality Star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel arrived on the television scene with her runner up finish on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, appeared on eight seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York, and headlined several of her own projects including a talk show on FOX and the competition program The Big Shot with Bethenny, currently streaming on HBO Max. The daughter of Hall of Fame racehorse trainer Bobby Frankel, Bethenny is the mastermind behind lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, which markets everything from salad dressings to jeans, and the author of four self-help books. She sold the cocktail division of SkinnyGirl to Beam Global for $120 Million in 2011. Bethenny is also the founder of disaster relief charity BStrong, which provided assistance for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the Puebla Earthquake in Mexico City, and distributed PPE to hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO