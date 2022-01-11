ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor’s Britt Nilsson Is Pregnant With Her and Jeremy Byrne’s 2nd Baby

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Britt Nilsson arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Another Bachelor baby is on the way! Britt Nilsson quietly announced in November 2021 that she is pregnant with her second child.

“Happy thanksgiving!!!” the former waitress, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of positive pregnancy tests at the time. “Today we are SO GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne No. 2. Wooo woooooo!!!!!! Hallelujah for this precious life inside, can’t wait to meet you!”

Nilsson gave an update on her pregnancy progress on Tuesday, January 11, in an Instagram slideshow.

Britt Nilsson’s positive pregnancy test. Courtesy Britt Nilsson/Instagram

“Happiness around here,” the former reality star captioned her social media upload. The first photo showed her 18-month-old daughter, Noa, reading a Berenstain Bears’ book titled New Baby. Nilsson showed her baby bump for the first time in a later slide.

The Michigan native first became a mom when Noa arrived in June 2020. “Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!!” the new mom told her Instagram followers at the time. “In Hawaiian [her name] means ‘freedom’ or ‘sea of freedom.’ In Arabic it means ‘higher’ and ‘genius.’ To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth. It’s also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society. Get it girl! So basically we love it for all the reasons!”

The former ABC personality gave birth six months after announcing her pregnancy. The then-expectant star showed her 14-week bump in December 2019, writing via Instagram: “I can’t believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much with their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can’t wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!”

She and husband Jeremy Byrne announced the sex of their little one with pink confetti in February 2020.

Britt Nilsson’s baby bump. Courtesy Britt Nilsson/Instagram

Nilsson wed Byrne in September 2017 in California, four months after the hairstylist got down on one knee. The duo started dating in 2016 following the Azusa Pacific University grad’s split from Bachelorette alum Brady Toops.

The California resident made her Bachelor Nation debut as a contestant on Chris Soules‘ season of the show in 2015. While she was up for the role of the season 11 Bachelorette later that same year, more male contestants voted for Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
