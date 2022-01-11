Schools reopen in Uganda after nearly-two-year COVID closure

Three people were stabbed outside Tokyo University during the first day of the entrance examinations across Japan on Saturday.Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 17-year-old from Nagoya at the scene and allegedly recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife from him. Some 530,000 students are due to take the nationwide tests over two days at venues across the country.Police said the attacks began at around 8.30am local time. A 72–year-old man from Tokyo and two 18-year-olds from nearby Chiba prefecture, who were on their way to the examination hall, were injured. None of them knew the suspect, police said.The Asahi newspaper quoted an...

EDUCATION ・ 21 HOURS AGO