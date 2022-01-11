ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Which Falcons Played Their Last Game in Atlanta?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

Locked On Falcons: Atlanta Falcons Outmatched by Hated Rivals in Saints, But Get Last Laugh to End 2021 Season

As the Atlanta Falcons ended their season Sunday with a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints , several players also played their last game with the team.

The matter as to which players won't be back in 2022 is a mystery that will be answered over the course of the next eight months.

The team has 28 free agents with expiring contracts this offseason and several veterans that will eventually become cap casualties.

With the team heading into a rebuild and a few players like linebacker Foye Oluokun and running back Cordarrelle Patterson expecting raises, it's set to be a busy offseason in Atlanta.

On this episode of " Locked On Falcons ," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons Week 18 loss to the Saints by a score of 30-20, yet the Saints still failed to make the playoffs due to outcomes elsewhere in the NFL.

He discusses how the Falcons were outmatched in terms of intensity and how the Arthur Smith-led Falcons didn't look prepared to compete.

Other topics broached include: How the Falcons were dominated on the ground by Alvin Kamara ... how the offensive line and Falcons passing attack held up ... how Sunday's performances may influence some of the team's offseason decisions.

Aaron also dives into the futures of Matt Ryan, Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett and Foye Oluokun.

All this and more on this episode of " Locked On Falcons ." For more podcasts and information, join us here .

