15-Year-Old Arrested For CT Homicide

The scene of the homicide. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged homicide in Connecticut over the weekend.

The killing of a 17-year-old took place around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9 in the area of 25 Westbrook St., in East Hartford.

According to Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin, of the East Hartford Police, when police responded to the report of a person on the ground they found the victim who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by East Hartford Police who were able to capture video surveillance footage from a recently installed camera, Litwin said.

Detectives quickly identified and arrested the suspect, a 15-year-old from Hartford, he said.

The teen is currently in state custody being held on the charge of manslaughter.

The East Hartford Police Detective Division, in cooperation with the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office, is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640 or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

