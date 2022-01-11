ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

Sussex man had fentanyl in system before fatal Hardyston crash, police charge

By Lori Comstock, New Jersey Herald
A Sussex Borough man had fentanyl and other drugs in his system when he crashed his truck in November in Hardyston, killing a motorcyclist, newly obtained police documents show.

Ronnie Branch, 23, was charged with vehicular homicide on Jan. 5 following the return of toxicology reports confirming he had ingested the illicit synthetic drug fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, before the Nov. 4, 2021 crash.

Prosecutors agreed to his release from jail on Jan. 6 under the conditions he attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, not engage in alcohol or illicit drug use, refrain from possessing weapons and not commit any new offenses. At the time of the crash, Branch was charged with possession of heroin and released from custody, pending urine and blood analysis. The analysis did not show heroin in his system, according to court records.

During a virtual court hearing Monday before Sussex County Superior Court Judge Michael Gaus, Brent Rafuse, a Sussex assistant prosecutor, said he and defense attorney, Matthew Young, were discussing a possible resolution before the case is heard by a grand jury for possible indictment.

Hardyston police say Branch was traveling south on Route 94 around 3 p.m. when his Nissan Frontier pickup truck crossed over the double yellow lines and struck a northbound motorcycle driven by Fred Wilhelm, 56, of Newton. Wilhelm died at the scene.

A Hardyston police detective said while Wilhelm was being treated at the scene, he observed Branch's truck in the weeds near a felled telephone pole and Branch "holding onto a stop sign post adjacent to the southbound lane of Route 94," he wrote in a police affidavit.

"He appeared to be grasping the pole for support and swaying," the detective wrote.

Sussex news:COVID cases continue climb at Sussex long-term care facility as answers are sought

An officer who spoke to Branch said he was "unable to speak clearly or stand without support. He was given assistance for any minor injuries and taken to Newton Medical Center where a judge signed a telephonic warrant to authorize a blood and urine draw, according to police records.

Branch also had in his system clonazepam, an anticonvulsant or antiepileptic drug that could be highly addictive, Delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive compound in the cannabis flower and additional metabolites, the records show.

Branch is expected back in court in March.

Lori Comstock can also be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

