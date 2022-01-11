ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How's Roger Wood going to rhyme 'Najee' and 'Freiermuth'

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

Not many people thought the Steelers would make the playoffs this season.

Going into Sunday, they had less than a 10 percent chance.

But thanks to them beating Baltimore, The Jaguars upsetting the Colts and the Chargers and Raiders not finishing in a tie, the Steelers are somehow in the postseason.

That sudden trip to the playoffs may have caught the creator of the Steelers Fight Song off guard.

It’s Wild Card week and we have yet to hear from Roger Wood and the rest of the “Here We Go” gang.

Listen as The Fan Morning Show tries to figure out how they will rhyme names like Najee and Freiermuth

