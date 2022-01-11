ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

UK to launch new construction diversity accelerator

By Haley Cawthon
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Kentucky is launching a new in-person accelerator program this spring with the aim of increasing the dollars it spends with diverse construction companies. UK is taking applications until Friday, Feb. 4 for its inaugural Construction Diversity Accelerator (CDA), developed in partnership with Turner Construction and Kentucky Procurement Technical...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Struxtion Launches ‘Frictionless’ Construction Financing Tool

Construction financing platform Struxtion, LLC is working with Solid Financial Technologies to use that company’s FinTech-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform to provide what it describes as “frictionless financing” for the commercial construction industry. “Working with Solid has been a great win for both teams,” said in a news release...
INDUSTRY
Milwaukee Business Journal

QPS Employment Group Launches Professional Services Division, Accelerate Talent Group

QPS Employment Group began delivering professional talent solutions nearly 20 years ago and, in that time, has focused on scaling to support new and existing customers. QPS Professional has expanded with both team members and services over the years, with the latest being the launch of our new exclusive professional services division, Accelerate Talent Group. Accelerate Talent Group is based in the Midwest, but our services extend nationwide. QPS has been matching job seekers with top employers for more than 35 years, and now Accelerate Talent Group is here to help match candidates in the professional world with top employers. We’ve been doing this for decades, but our approach couldn’t be more current. At the helm of the new division is Scott Zorn, Senior Vice President-Professional. Scott has worked in the staffing industry for more than 22 years, with 18 of those leading specialty staffing service teams in Engineering, Information Technology, and Professional recruiting. Scott had the vision to expand QPS professional into its own division with the goal of increasing effectiveness and overall experience for our candidates, associates, and clients. The timing of the new division comes just after becoming 100% employee owned and demonstrates a commitment to growth for our ESOP employee owners. The further expansion of professional talent solutions offerings from QPS will also enhance partnerships with clients, customers, and candidates at all levels. QPS Employment Group is a dominant player for thousands of companies providing strategic talent resources at all levels historically focused on manufacturing, distribution, and operations categories. New and existing customers have asked us to expand our expertise in areas such as technology, finance, and human resources. We have made significant investments in this business and will create additional value and focus through Accelerate Talent Group. Accelerate Talent Group provides accelerated solutions for careers and workforce strategies in the areas of: • Manufacturing Operations • Engineering • Information Technology • Accounting and Finance • Human Resources • Supply Chain "The reality is that we have been successfully and competitively delivering professional talent solutions for more than 20 years with our Midwest business focus," adds Scott Zorn, Accelerate’s Senior Vice President-Professional. "With demand at its highest and our pursuit of growth on a national level, we felt it was the best strategy to rebrand this division to demonstrate our commitment to our professional services clients and candidates." QPS Employment Group opened its doors in 1985 with one simple truth at the core of the business: The right job has the power to change lives. We’ve lived by that mantra ever since. More than three decades later, QPS has grown from a one-room office to almost 55 branches across seven states. Accelerate Talent Group was developed to laser-focus on IT, accounting, finance, human resources, supply chain, engineering, and manufacturing operations, while bringing the same customer-service-oriented, people-first approach that we’ve always lived by to the companies and job seekers we service today.
BUSINESS
Nursing Times

New support network launched for Spanish nurses in the UK

A new association for Spanish nurses living and working in the UK has been launched and is seeking more members to join. The group is the brainchild of Joan Pons Laplana, a well-known senior nurse currently working at Health Education England. “We underestimate the cultural difference between Spain and the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Accelerator#Turner Construction#Construction Maintenance#Uk#Kyptac#Kstc#Kytac
talkbusiness.net

ICBA 2022 ThinkTECH Accelerator program launches at Venture Center

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) in partnership with The Venture Center, and the state of Arkansas officially unveiled its fourth annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator cohort during a virtual kickoff event Tuesday (Jan. 11). The 2022 cohort participants were chosen from hundreds of applicants following a vetting process by...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ars Technica

High-speed rail construction reveals Roman town in the UK

Archaeologists surveying the planned route of a high-speed railway between London and Birmingham in the UK unearthed the remains of a Roman trading town in what is now South Northamptonshire. At its height, the town boasted an assortment of workshops and businesses, with long-buried foundations that archaeologists have spent the...
TRAFFIC
wealthmanagement.com

Industry Consultants Launch First Diversity Certification for Financial Conferences

Sonya Dreizler, an impact investing consultant and founder of Solutions with Sonya, and Liv Gagnon, founder of public relations and marketing consulting firm Portaga, have teamed up to launch Choir, a diversity tech platform and certification program for financial services conferences. The Choir Certification is the first of its kind for the financial industry, and the two women hope to set the industry standard for conference diversity, with the goal of raising the visibility of women, nonbinary people and people of color onstage at industry events.
EDUCATION
finextra.com

UK parliament launches crypto group

The UK's parliament has launched a cross-party group of MPs and Lords to cover the crypto and digital assets sector. The group will act as a forum for parliamentarians, policymakers and the UK crypto sector to discuss policy and regulation of the industry. It will also look to address challenges...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Construction
ophthalmologytimes.com

Haag-Streit UK launching iScan80 OCT in the UK

According to the company, the iScan80 is a high-speed OCT system ideal for practices seeking an affordable and versatile OCT system. Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK) is launching its Optovue iScan80 in the UK. According to the company, a manufacturer and distributor of orthoptic, optometry and ophthalmic equipment, the iScan80 is a...
TECHNOLOGY
enr.com

Survey: Growth of Construction Activity Slows in the UK

Expansion of U.K. construction activity at the end of last year remained "solid" but less robust than in the period through September, according to statistics released by the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply. Supply chains improved, with 34% of construction companies reporting delays, down from to 47% in November....
CONSTRUCTION
actionforex.com

UK PMI construction dropped to 54.3, worst phase of supplier delays passed

UK PMI Construction dropped from 55.5 to 54.3 in December, above expectation of 53.9. Markit said weakness centered on commercial and civil engineering segments. House building regained its place as fastest-growing category. Suppliers delay were the least widespread since November 2020. Tim Moore, Director at IHS Markit: “UK construction companies...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK construction growth hits three-month low in December

Growth in the UK construction sector hit a three-month low in December amid disruption from the Omicron variant, according to a survey released on Friday. The IHS/Markit CIPS construction purchasing mangers’ index fell to 54.3 from 55.5 in November, but remained above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion. Some survey respondents said tighter pandemic restrictions and rising Covid cases had acted as a brake on recovery, especially in the commercial sector.
CONSTRUCTION
The Guardian

UK construction growth slows despite improved supply chain

Growth in the UK construction industry slowed in December as the impact of Omicron offset gains for building firms from fading supply chain disruption. Figures from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) showed building companies ending 2021 on a weaker footing, with coronavirus infections and fresh pandemic restrictions hitting demand.
CONSTRUCTION
martechseries.com

Touchcast Launches .metaverse Domain Registration to Accelerate Enterprise Migration into the Metaverse

Touchcast unveils MCity–the first enterprise-grade metaverse city, supporting secure migration to the metaverse at scale and seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Teams. In conjunction with CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Touchcast announced the launch of MCity — the world’s first enterprise metaverse, where any company can seamlessly deliver powerful communication, collaboration, commerce, and learning experiences. Companies can now claim their address in the metaverse by registering their .metaverse domain.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Generational diversity in cyber security key to accelerating zero trust implementation

Research from Appgate and intergenerational issues author and speaker Henry Rose Lee has revealed that generational diversity among cyber security teams is critical to accelerating zero trust implementation. A first of its kind study, the report examined how organisations can harness skills brought by generational diversity to implement cyber security...
TECHNOLOGY
sprudge.com

Bellwether Launches Roast Accelerator, A New Program To Increase Access To Zero Emission Coffee Roasting

BERKELEY, CA (Dec. 14, 2021) Bellwether Coffee, the creator of the most sustainable commercial coffee roaster, announced today the launch of Roast Accelerator, its latest impact program, which offers minority-owned coffee retailers a Bellwether Roaster with no start-up costs, subsidized financing, and full access to support services. Bellwether is also thrilled to announce the program’s first recipient, Mir Marshall, Owner and Coffee Director at Verb Coffee Roasters. Marshall runs a small-batch coffee roasting company operating out of the West End in Atlanta.
BERKELEY, CA
dot.LA

Live-In Accelerator Launch House Is Raising a $10 Million Fund

Launch House, a startup accelerator inspired by the rise of content houses and TikTok mansions, is raising a $10 million venture fund. The company revealed its plans in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has yet to disclose any actual money raised for the fund. Axios first reported the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
corpmagazine.com

MMA Launches MFG Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative

LANSING — To support the growth, education and competitiveness of Michigan’s manufacturing sector, the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) has launched the MFG Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative. MMA officials said the long-term competitiveness and success of Michigan’s manufacturing industry is “contingent upon a strong and diverse talent...
MICHIGAN STATE
chainstoreage.com

Foxtrot Market to accelerate store expansion with new funding

Flush with new capital, Foxtrot Market plans to open 50 new stores in the next two years. Foxtrot, which describes itself as the “convenience store of the future,” announced $100 million in Series C funding led by D1 Capital Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to $160 million.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy