Kalamazoo man charged for allegedly stabbing, killing wife

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Sunday in the Kalamazoo area before fleeing to Berrien County has been charged.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old David Lain was charged Tuesday with open murder.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Township Police were sent to the 700 block of Campbell Avenue north of W. Main Street on reports that a 37-year-old woman had been stabbed by her husband.

The woman, Melissa Lain, was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Her husband, David Lain, took off and was later found in Berrien County where he was arrested, police said. Details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

Police said three children are now in the care of other family members.

Lain is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.