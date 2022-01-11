ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo man charged for allegedly stabbing, killing wife

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lmYJ_0dis6gil00

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Sunday in the Kalamazoo area before fleeing to Berrien County has been charged.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old David Lain was charged Tuesday with open murder.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Township Police were sent to the 700 block of Campbell Avenue north of W. Main Street on reports that a 37-year-old woman had been stabbed by her husband.

The woman, Melissa Lain, was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Her husband, David Lain, took off and was later found in Berrien County where he was arrested, police said. Details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

Police: Man arrested after stabbing, killing wife near Kalamazoo

Police said three children are now in the care of other family members.

Lain is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

KPS: Man survives shooting, no suspects arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man survived multiple gunshots after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning, an official for Kalamazoo Public Safety says. Officers say they responded just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berrien County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Berrien County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Weather#Kalamazoo Police#Lain#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy