Kingsport, TN

Back Yard Burgers coming to Kingsport

By Slater Teague
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport is getting a new restaurant.

Back Yard Burgers announced plans to open a new location on the west end of town in February.

The new 3,079-square-foot restaurant will be located at 101 Charles E. Brooks Jr. Way, which is the former Wendy’s lot next to Allandale Mansion.

“With our brand headquartered in Tennessee, we are always excited to establish another Back Yard Burgers here alongside our other 16 Tennessee locations in cities such as Nashville, Franklin, Knoxville, Cordova, Arlington and Memphis,” Dennis Pfaff, CEO of Back Yard Burgers, said in a news release. “Whether they opt for to-go or dine-in, guests can look forward to experiencing our signature flavors close to home as we aim to grow in Kingsport and the surrounding area.”

    (Photo: Back Yard Burgers/Photography from Sue)
    (Photo: Back Yard Burgers/Photography from Sue)
    (Photo: Back Yard Burgers/Photography from Sue)
    (Photo: Back Yard Burgers/Photography from Sue)
    (Photo: Back Yard Burgers/Photography from Sue)

Back Yard Burgers’ menu includes flame-grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more.

The Kingsport location will feature indoor seating for 50 customers and outdoor patio seating for up to 14 customers. There will also be contactless ordering for dine-in guests.

It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

