Harrisburg, PA

Bill that assists homeless, foster students heads to Governor’s desk

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that will assist students experiencing homelessness or in foster homes with graduating high school is heading to Gov. Wolf’s desk.

Senate Bill 324 was sponsored by Sens. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Pat Browne (R-16). It will require schools to designate a point person to review the student’s past transcripts and provide support to help the student graduate in a timely manner.

According to the bill’s memorandum, there are several reasons these students may face roadblocks with graduation, such as:

  • Change of schools before earning full credit
  • Failure of a new school to honor credits earned
  • Inability to take a required course at a new school

“Far too often students in foster or juvenile systems don’t graduate on time – if at all,” Sen. Langerholc said. “Ensuring these young men and women do not fall through the cracks will provide the resources necessary for them to graduate on-time and be in a better position for success. ”

