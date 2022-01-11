Tax-Preparation Giant Hires Former Coca-Cola Co. Lawyer as Chief Legal Officer

The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinizing CAA’s acquisition of ICM, digging into the major agencies’ proposed merger and its impact on the entertainment industry, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell The Hollywood Reporter. The acquisition, unveiled in September, initially planned to close by the end of 2021, but is now targeting Q2 2022, sources say. If the deal goes through, the agency and representation landscape would have three major players in Endeavor-owned WME, CAA and UTA, along with other competitors like APA, Gersh and Paradigm. According to one source, the DOJ’s antitrust division, led by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter,...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO