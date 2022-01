The Notre Dame football team should be elite in 2022, and their offensive line could end up being the best group in the entire country. Though the 2021 season did not end as anyone on this Notre Dame football team would have liked, there was still a lot to love from this year’s team. We saw the emergence of Joe Alt at offensive tackle, taking over after a revolving door was created at left tackle with the injury to Blake Fisher in Week 1.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 39 MINUTES AGO