FordHarrison Lawyer Appears for Walmart in Employment Discrimination Lawsuit

By ALM Staff
 5 days ago

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Peter Reed Corbin of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama sues Walmart for alleged gender discrimination concerning uniforms

An Alabama woman is suing Walmart for gender discrimination over the company's uniforms. Diana Webb says Walmart requires fleet drivers to wear company approved uniforms, but only provides pants made for men. The lawsuit also claims that while women are allowed to wear female uniforms, they're forced to cover the...
news4sanantonio.com

Woman sues Walmart for discrimination over uniforms

Ala. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Walmart has been hit with a possible class action lawsuit over the pants employees are required to wear. An Alabama woman alleges the retailer is discriminating against women because of the uniforms. Diana Webb claims in the lawsuit that Walmart requires fleet drivers to wear company-approved...
Peter Reed Corbin of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case, filed Nov. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Terrion Hudson, pursues retaliation, race and sexual orientation discrimination claims. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg.
