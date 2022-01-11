FordHarrison Lawyer Appears for Walmart in Employment Discrimination Lawsuit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Anthony M. Cottone Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses Cottone of defrauding investors of $2.76 million in connection with the sale of preferred interests in a private fund owned by the defendant and misappropriating the fund’s assets for personal use. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-80048, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cottone et al.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO