FordHarrison Lawyer Appears for Walmart in Employment Discrimination Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. W. Scott Creasman and Seth K. Trimble of Taylor English Duma have stepped in to represent Lumien Enterprise in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, which accuses Lumien of breaching an earlier settlement agreement, was filed Dec. 23 in Georgia Northern District Court by Radulescu LLP and Luke Anderson, Pc (a/k/a Atlanta Technology Law) on behalf of Wangs Alliance Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 1:21-cv-05270, Wangs Alliance Corporation v. Lumien Enterprise, Inc.
