ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Winter’s Most In-Demand Pedicure Trend Is A Major ‘90s Throwback

thezoereport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a firm believe that just because it’s cold outside (or, you know, it’s fully snowing with several inches on the ground), it’s no reason to sacrifice your pedicure appointment. A foot massage and fresh coat of polish are without a doubt some of the most relaxing beauty rituals you can...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
thezoereport.com

The Sophisticated Winter Nail Design That Has Both J.Lo & Hailey Bieber Swooning

Nail art is one of the most popular beauty trends of 2021 and it’s going to continue its reign well into 2022. “A lot of old trends that people assumed to be dying out or tacky, such as French tips, made such a big comeback in 2021 and many old trends [will be] updated and reintroduced in 2022” says Sarah Haidar, a self-taught nail artist who runs the wildly popular Instagram account @Heluviee. Even if you’re more of a manicure minimalist, there are definitely options for you in the nail design world. So what winter nail art trends can you expect to see in the new year?
SKIN CARE
In Style

Katie Holmes Wore the Comfortable '90s Shoe Trend That's Going to Be Big in 2022

If you've recently rewatched Black Swan, you're not alone. The ballet aesthetic is taking over our social media feeds, and since last spring, TikTok users have been trying to master the trend that's being called 'Balletcore'. It started with leg warmers worn with anything and everything (even Jennifer Garner is into it). Now wrap skirts are back, too, along with the popular but simple shoe trend of the late '90s: ballet flats. Basically, everyone wants to dress like Lily-Rose Depp, including Katie Holmes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber Subtly Dropped A Major Hint About Her Upcoming Beauty Line

Fans and beauty industry insiders alike have been anxiously anticipating the launch of Hailey Bieber’s beauty line, Rhode Beauty, for quite some time. The brand has been a hot topic of discussion since February when the model filed the "Rhode" trademark for beauty and wellness merch. But now, there’s an update to speak of — and it might just be the pick-me-up you needed on this slow-moving Tuesday. The world has been left wondering what sort of products the Arizona native has been working on (makeup? skin care? hair products?), but today the brand has seemingly confirmed speculations that Hailey Bieber’s skin care line is nearly here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedicure#Design#Nail Polish#Candy Apple#French#Tzr
coveteur.com

Winter’s Most Eccentric Accessory Is Also the Coziest

As far as headwear goes, the bucket hat has proven to be just as perennial as a classic baseball cap. Whether crocheted, leather, paneled, or quilted, it’s a staple that’s hard to hate on. But the hat’s most divisive interpretation, the fuzzy bucket hat, is omnipresent this winter. Is it Muppet-esque? Yes. Is it inextricably tied to Jamiroquai? Always! Did my grandmother keep one on hand for chilly walks to the pharmacy? She absolutely did. But despite all of that, there’s also something charming and chic about them. They’re flamboyant and playful but also wildly cozy, almost like an animal-print rug or a pair of tie-dye Crocs. It’s millinery for those who dare.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC 4

The hottest fashion trend for 2022 is a classy throwback

Coming up on GTU this morning – It was a beautiful birthday in the UK over the weekend – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated her 40th birthday by showing off her timeless style and paying tribute to both Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. In honor of the former Kate Middleton’s milestone birthday on Jan. 9, Kensington Palace released three new portrait photos of the duchess on Saturday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

2022’s Winter Boot Trends Are Here — And They’re Surprisingly Practical

When shopping to stock your arsenal of winter boots, it can often feel like an either-or situation. Either you choose a shoe that excels in a practical sense — meaning it’s fabricated to withstand winter’s inclement climate — but falls short on the fashion front. Or, you select a boot that masters the season’s trends yet does all but nothing to prevent you from catching hypothermia. And this shouldn’t be the case; the best winter boots should be both functional and cute, without ever compromising on either.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

I'm Going All In On 2022's Most Brazen Trend

Up until recently, I hadn’t worn a dress that hit above my knees in years. I happily rode the midi and maxi dress train for most of my 30s, loving the versatility they gave me. To me, short dresses were things of the past, signifiers of party days long gone. I never saw them as versatile pieces that could be worn for everyday. Then the resurgent mini dress trend hit like a ton of bricks. All of a sudden, I’m being bombarded with micro dresses of all silhouettes and styles, designed for everything from a much-needed night out to a day of errand running.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
thezoereport.com

The BY FAR x Mimi Cuttrell Collab Will Resonate With Minimalists

Say the name BY FAR to any fashion lover and watch their eyes light up. (The designer accessories label was launched in 2016 by sisters Valentina Ignatova, Sabina Gyosheva and Denitsa Bumbarova.) BY FAR’s popularity can be contributed to the brand’s minimalist, elegant designs and its strong celebrity following. Hollywood’s top trendsetters such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have been rocking this It label since it first emerged on the scene. To keep up with the intense demand for its offerings, the brand just dropped a new collab: the BY FAR x Mimi Cuttrell collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

23 Pieces Of Winter Wear On Amazon That Won’t Have You Sweating Indoors

As far as seasonal fashion goes, cold-weather outfits are undoubtedly the most fun to style. While summer's options are much more limited, winter is a great time to play around with layers, textures, chunky shapes, and all the gorgeous coats, jackets, and boots of your dreams. That said, once you step indoors, your cozy-chic ensemble can quickly turn into your very own infrared sauna wrap — which is why it's so important to invest in warm, but lightweight clothes that are easy to layer. And with the 23 pieces of winter wear from Amazon that are featured on this list, you'll never find yourself sweating indoors again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Finally, Ski Wear Designed By Women For Women — And It's Good

In the decade that I’ve been snowboarding, I found myself often shopping in the boys or men’s department whenever I needed new ski pants, jacket, or a bib. When it came to ski clothes for women, either things were too tight, too expensive, or they came in child-like colors or patterns that didn’t really mesh with how I dressed off the slope. It was a struggle to find stylish pieces that also kept me warm and dry, and it turns out, I was not alone. “I’m a recreational skier while my co-founder is a former Olympic skier, and we both commiserated over lack of functional, well-designed, and approachably priced ski wear,” says Ariana Ferwada, co-founder of Halfdays, a direct-to-consumer outdoors and lifestyle brand.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

These Will Be The Top Fashion Trends On Your Instagram Feed

When you’re scrolling through Instagram, you’ll often come across trendy outfits and It-girl fashion brands. The social media platform is a useful barometer for what is “in” when it comes to what and who people are wearing. Thus, if you’re wondering which fashion trends will dominate Instagram for 2022, you’ve arrived to the right place. TZR tapped the app’s designated trend expert, Darian Symoné Harvin, to share her predictions. And, she has plenty of useful insider information to share.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Ice Cube Blonde Is The Coolest Winter Hair Color Trend Yet

A new season is always a welcome time to switch up your hair color, and this year celebrity hairstylists are seeing a huge surge in blonde hair color trends for winter. “People are gravitating to blonde hair because you tend to be paler during the winter,” says Laura Gibson, RUSK Hair Global Artistic Director. “Having a warm to neutral shade of blonde will help prevent your hair color from washing out your skin tone.”
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

The Future Of Sustainable Beauty Looks Waterless — Or Is It All Marketing?

It’s no secret that the beauty sector is one of the world’s least sustainable industries, with an estimated 120 billion units of packaging produced each year (less than 10% of which actually gets recycled), sizable carbon footprints, complex supply chains, and a culture of rampant consumption that will soon see consumers drowning in a sea of beauty products. There’s no doubt the industry has a lot of work to do. Greenwashing is more widespread than ever, with buzzwords being freely used to appeal to consumers’ eco-conscious values, and brands are seeing opportunity in environmental warnings. However, there are movements within the industry, like carbon-neutral and waterless beauty, that promise to reshape the future of product sustainability.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy