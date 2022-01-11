CARNEY, MD—A gas station convenience store in the Carney area has sold a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say that Carroll Food Mart located at 9200 Harford Road (21234) sold a winning $30,000 Peppermint Payout ticket.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only .

Scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date to claim their prize.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com .

Photo via Pexels

The post Carney gas station sells winning $30,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD .