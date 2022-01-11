ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Drinking Habits That Could Age Your Brain Faster, According to Experts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to experts talking with the website Eat This, Not That, the way you drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages could affect how quickly your brain...

Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
#Drinking Alcohol#Brain Damage#Alcoholic Beverages#Caffeine
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Getting More of This Important Vitamin Could Help Tame Arthritis Pain in Your Knees

Few things are more bothersome than arthritis pain. It’s a constant companion that makes most movement difficult, especially when it’s found its way to your knees. Sitting on the couch all day might be all you want to do, but it’s not exactly the healthiest habit. Instead, try taking more vitamin D to help curb your knee pain from arthritis. A new study has solidified a link between the condition and some relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
KATU.com

"This Is Your Brain on Food"

Did you know that blueberries can help you cope with the aftereffects of trauma? That salami can cause depression, or that boosting Vitamin D intake can help treat anxiety? Uma Naidoo, MD, author of the new book "This Is Your Brain on Food," joined us to share how what you eat can impact your mental health and how you can use food to help.
WEIGHT LOSS
WTOP

9 habits that are killing your teeth

Looking to protect your teeth? You may be surprised to learn that some common habits that many people have may actually harm your teeth. If you find yourself doing any of these things on a regular basis, it’s time to change your ways for better oral health. Here are...
WASHINGTON, DC
More Olive Oil Could Lead to a Longer Life

According to a new study, researchers say if you want to live longer get more olive oil in your diet. The study found that people who get more than 1/2 a tablespoon of olive oil a day tend to be less likely to die from heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, or lung disease than people who take in less.
FOOD & DRINKS
Napa Valley Register

Over 30? Avoid These Eating Habits to Age Gracefully

Over 30? , Avoid These Eating Habits to Age Gracefully. As we age, our bodies change in a way that increases the difficulty of losing weight and living a healthy life. If you've reached the three-decade mark, avoid these foods at all costs:. Flavored Yogurt. Cutting out sweets like candy and cookies can be a bit obvious. But sometimes sugar is hiding in less assuming places, such as flavored yogurt. Some flavored yogurt has as much sugar as a bowl of full-flavored ice cream. . Canned Soup. Just like mother used to make? Yeah, ok. Cutting back on sodium could be the healthiest decision you make this year, and the canned soup will have to go. Many of today's popular canned soup brands offer 40% of the daily recommended amounts of sodium in only one serving. Sugary Breakfast. You're all grown up, and it's time to start eating that way. Many sweet morning-time pastries can contain nearly a day's worth of sugar. Sugary diets typically don't end well. . Those who consume 17-21% of their calories from added sugar are 38% more likely to die of heart disease.
FITNESS
Grazia

How To Beat Bloating According To An Expert

With Christmas and New Year comes rich food and plenty of it. If contending with uncomfortable bloating during the festive season has become somewhat of an annual event you're not alone. 'Bloating is one of the most common gut symptoms people report and a topic that routinely gets tied up...
WEIGHT LOSS

