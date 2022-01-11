ATC Hotel and Commercial Project

The Cobblestone Hotel, set for groundbreaking later this year on North Main Street, requested moving the proposed sewer line from under the hotel to a position closer to Main Street which avoids the building completely. During the January 10th council meeting, City Public Works Director, Pat Mason, explained the city had considered refurbishing the sewer line in its present location as, at the time, they weren’t completely certain on which part of the lot the hotel would be located. The cost of the refurbishing project, $25,000, would be approximately the same incentive price the city had agreed to and any cost over that would be borne by Cobblestone Hotel Development. “Either way, the city will be obligated for only $25,000,” noted administrator, Rob Evans. The city will have complete construction oversight on the project which will now position the hotel on the middle of the lot, said Mason. Pending a change to the contract language, the council tabled approval pending an inclusion of the sewer line move and authorization of the $25,000 payment.

LAMAR, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO