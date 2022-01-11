ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATC Hotel and Commercial Project

The project was reviewed by the City's Architectural Review Board (ARB) on December 15, 2020, and the Planning Commission on October 28, 2021 and November 18, 2021. The ARB recommended changes to the project, and several of these were incorporated into the plans reviewed by the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission...

