In hot mic moment, Fauci calls Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci got caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling GOP Senator Roger Marshall a “moron” then uttering “Jesus Christ .”

The incident came after Sen. Marshall asked Fauci about his annual salary. During a hearing, Marshall asked Fauci why he hasn’t released his salary and alluded that the “big tech giants” were keeping it from becoming public.

Fauci told Marshall his salary is public information and is available to anyone who “asks for it.” Marshall asked Fauci to submit a financial disclosure. Fauci told Marshall he was “so misinformed it’s extraordinary.”

Senator Marshall issued the following response in a press release on Tuesday afternoon:

“I understand that Anthony Fauci had a very frustrating day: having a bombshell report show he in fact did award U.S. tax dollars for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and being called out about his personal financial disclosure during the COVID pandemic not being publicly available must be very frustrating,” Marshall said. “Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn’t take away from the facts.”

