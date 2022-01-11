ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2022 MLS SuperDraft: Atlanta United's Four Selections

By Sandy McAfee
atlutd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the picks are in. Atlanta United selected four college players in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft. Meet the selections:. With the 19th overall pick, Atlanta United selected forward Erik Centeno out of the University of the Pacific. The Stockton, Calif. native is part of the 2022 Generation Adidas class as one of...

www.atlutd.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlutd.com

Atlanta United signs Bobby Shuttleworth as free agent

ATLANTA — Atlanta United today announced it has signed free agent goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to a one-year contract with a club option for 2023. A 13-year MLS veteran, Shuttleworth has made a total of 231 regular season and playoff appearances for New England Revolution, Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Mls Superdraft#United Soccer Coaches#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Superdraft#The Pacific Tigers#Air Force#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Hofstra#Philadelphia Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Paramount+ Picks Up Premier League Football Rights In Central America

Paramount+ is to air live Premier League football in Mexico and Central America from next season. Subscribers to ViacomCBS’ SVoD in the region will be able to watch 380 live matches for three seasons from 2022/23 onwards as ViacomCBS looks to bolster Paramount+’s content offering, moving beyond scripted and entertainment and into the sporting game. The three-year deal will hand Premier League coverage to Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Belize and the Dominican Republic take rights on a non-exclusive basis. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino. In the U.S., CBS Sports offers local market NFL games and college football, while Paramount+ is home to Australian Football in Australia including the A-League, England’s FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Paramount+ will launch next year in key territories such as the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. The U.S. streamers are clearly keen to make big sporting plays as differentiators. Amazon Prime has been showing the likes of Premier League football and the U.S. Open tennis in key markets for some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy