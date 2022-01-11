ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gov. McMaster receives COVID-19 booster shot

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBcft_0dis1G4c00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster received a COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday.

It comes as the state faces a resurgence in virus cases , brought on by the omicron variant.

During a press conference last Wednesday, Gov. McMaster said he had not yet received his booster but planned to “pretty soon,” and would take the first lady with him.

Just short of a week later, both Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster shared that they had received their COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged others to do the same.

“If you want the shot, I encourage you to go get one,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC lawmakers working to pass Hate Crime Bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several state lawmakers are pushing for Hate Crime legislation to pass in the Senate this year. South Carolina is one of only two in the country to not have the law. With devastating hate crime impacting South Carolinians, State Representative Wendell Gilliard says it’s important this year to make sure the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Santee Cooper shifts to OPCON 2

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the winter storm in the upstate, Santee Cooper announced its move to OPCON 2 alert status. The OPCON 2 status means that a threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system is “imminent or has occurred, but effects are limited or still uncertain,” Santee Cooper says. Santee Cooper moved to […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers seeking a sixth and final term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s agriculture leader announced this week he plans to seek a sixth and final term. Hugh Weathers, a fourth-generation farmer from Bowman, South Carolina, has served as the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture since 2004 and represents more than 25,000 farms statewide. Weathers helped to create new market opportunities for farmers […]
BOWMAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

University of South Carolina names new president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina has named its next president. The school’s board of trustees named Michael Amiridis, a former professor and provost, as the university’s 30th president during a meeting Friday afternoon. Amiridis currently serves as Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago. Before hit time there, he spent more […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC woman gets prison for misusing $1.2M in COVID-19 funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraud relating to $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Bridgett Dorsey of Blythewood was sentenced after pleading guilty to tax fraud and fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester District 2 will close schools on a case-by-case basis due to high COVID-19 numbers

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 made the decision to close schools on a case-by-case basis as COVID-19 cases rise, putting a strain on staffing and students. The district’s board of trustees met early Friday morning to review the current COVID-19 impact on schools during a special called meeting. Superintended Joe Pye called […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Four Berkeley County schools going virtual amid COVID-19 surge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District on Thursday announced that four schools will transition to virtual learning as the district grapples with staffing shortages brought on by the current COVID-19 surge. Students at Cane Bay High, College Park Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, and Goose Creek High will transition to virtual learning […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tech issue allowed participant phone numbers to be displayed during Charleston City Council livestream

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is issuing an apology after telephone numbers were publicly displayed on a screen during a city council meeting Tuesday night. City leaders said a technical error allowed the phone numbers of seven virtual participants to be displayed over the city’s livestream during a public comment section. “Two […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Omicron#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating shooting at Pamilla Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a West Ashley apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to Pamilla Apartments after reports of a shooting around 12:09 p.m., CPD says. Police say that one person was shot multiple times and taken to MUSC. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

2 middle schools in Dorchester County transitioning to virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School will move to temporary remote learning next week. The decision comes after district leaders discussed COVID-19 issues within the schools and the strain virus is having on staff. DD2’s board of trustees announced Friday morning it would close schools […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston concert honors Dr. King, those lost to COVID

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and those who lost their lives during the pandemic, were honored Saturday evening at the annual Martin Luther King Commemorative Concert. The sounds of internationally acclaimed choir, Lowcountry Voices, filled the sanctuary of Saint Matthew Baptist Church after a two-year […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy