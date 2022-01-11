Gov. McMaster receives COVID-19 booster shot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster received a COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday.
It comes as the state faces a resurgence in virus cases , brought on by the omicron variant.
During a press conference last Wednesday, Gov. McMaster said he had not yet received his booster but planned to “pretty soon,” and would take the first lady with him.
Just short of a week later, both Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster shared that they had received their COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged others to do the same.
"If you want the shot, I encourage you to go get one," he said.
