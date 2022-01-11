ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Magawa, a heroic bomb-sniffing rat who is credited with saving lives, has died

wpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rat named Magawa, who has died during retirement at the age of eight, sniffed out dozens of land mines over the course of his career in Cambodia. He is believed to have saved lives and has been widely lauded as a hero. "His contribution allows communities in Cambodia...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Seattle Times

Magawa, rat that hunted land mines, dies in retirement

Magawa, a rat who spent most of his life sniffing out land mines in Cambodia and was recognized for his lifesaving contributions, died last weekend, the nonprofit that trained him said in a statement Tuesday. The African giant pouched rat was part of the “HeroRAT” initiative run by the Belgian...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Cambodia’s famous mine-detecting hero rat dies after saving countless lives

A famous mine-clearing rat who was awarded a gold medal for bravery has died at the age of eight. The specially trained rat, named Magawa, sniffed out more than 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia in an illustrious five-year career. Trained by the Belgian charity Apopo, the rodent would alert its handlers to the lethal mines so that they could be safely removed. Magawa, who located the explosives by sniffing out a chemical compound in the mines, cleared more than 141,000 sq m of land in total – the equivalent of 20 football pitches. The charity said the rat had...
ANIMALS
wibqam.com

Cambodia’s landmine-sniffing ‘hero’ rat Magawa dies in retirement

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia’s landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation. Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rats#Tanzanian#African#Pdsa
guinnessworldrecords.com

Magawa, the mine-detecting "hero rat", dies aged 8

Magawa, the mine-detecting “hero rat”, has sadly passed away at the age of eight. He holds the record for the most landmines detected by a rat over a career – 71. The African giant pouched rat was also the first non-dog recipient of the PDSA Gold Medal – an animal bravery award equivalent to the George Cross medal.
ANIMALS
