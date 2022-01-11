Why Do Millennials Worry About Money More Than Other Generations?

The average American worries about money six times a day, according to a new study. Overall, respondents agreed millennials (30%) and Gen Z (22%) are better at managing their finances than their Gen X (14%) and boomer (18%) counterparts. Additionally, millennials were the most optimistic (78%) about where their finances will be in 10 years and boomers were least optimistic (57%). With money as top source of anxiety, the survey revealed 43% would give up drinking alcohol for 5 years to retire today, while 3 in 10 would give up sex (30%) or their friends (29%). Respondents are thinking about money as it relates to their romantic lives, as well. Over half (51%) of millennials said the ability to manage one’s finances is the top thing they look for in a partner, compared to a sense of humor for Gen Z, Gen X and baby boomers. The #1 habit that harms budgets is falling to impulse purchases (41%), followed by ordering takeout (38%), going out with friends (34%) and getting hit with late fees (34%).

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO