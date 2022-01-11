ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do Millennials Worry About Money More Than Other Generations?

CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the by-now tired joke about imprudent spending on avocado toast, millennials actually worry about money more than any other generation. According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by financial company Affirm, the average American frets about money six times a day — for millennials, who are commonly classified...

