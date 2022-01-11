ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Sunglasses Names Vice President, Marketing

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosta Sunglasses appointed industry veteran John Acosta as vice president of marketing. With more than 20 years of experience in the outdoor and fishing industries, Acosta will oversee global marketing, creating a consistent brand message in its business channels. “We’re looking forward to working with John not...

