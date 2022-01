The Oregon Ducks will go for history Saturday night in Los Angeles and in the process stake a claim as one of the top challengers for a Pac-12 Regular Season Championship. Saturday night the Ducks will try and beat the No. 5 ranked USC Trojans, which would become the first time in program history the Ducks won back-to-back games against a Top 5 opponent and also doing it on the road. Also on the line is a spot inside the Pac-12's top three of its standings for both teams.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO