Update 1/7/22: Pokimane announced that the ban is a 48-hour ban, and she will return with a 12-hour live stream when it ends. Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys was banned from Twitch on Friday. The reason for her ban has not yet been made public, but it is possible that she was banned for violating DMCA after watching anime on her stream, specifically she has been watching the Nickelodeon anime, "Avatar the Last Airbender" which is licensed to Netflix. This is Pokimane's first ban from the platform since she started streaming on Twitch in 2013.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO