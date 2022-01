Noella Bergener is truly doing the most on the Real Housewives of Orange County. But what else should we have expected from a former friend of Braunwyn Windham-Burke? Noella’s life is falling apart before our very eyes, yet she seems very preoccupied with being the main character. I have to give her credit — it […] The post Emily Simpson Slams Noella Bergener As Contradictory And Not Credible For Claims That Heather Dubrow “Slammed People Into Walls” appeared first on Reality Tea.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO