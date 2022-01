The National Employment Law Project asserts that 81 states, cities, and counties plan to raise their minimum wages in 2022, a record year for government-mandated pay increases, according to a new report. The $15-per-hour threshold which labor activists have been pushing for since 2012 will only be reached by two of these states and some 47 cities and counties. It can be recalled that wages tend to rise very slowly even when workers are seeing an increase in wages.

