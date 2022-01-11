ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Man seriously injured following shooting in Santa Maria

By Jennifer Almanza
 6 days ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Santa Maria Monday night.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to a call of a possible gunshot on the 1800 block of N. Broadway.

Police spoke with witnesses and found evidence of a shooting but did not locate a shooting victim or a suspect

While they were investigating the initial scene, officers were alerted to a shooting victim found on the 1000 block of S. Russell Avenue. There they found an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center but was then flown to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is believed to be linked to the shooting on Broadway.

The man's currently condition is unclear at this time.

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 , ext. 2277.

News Channel 3-12

