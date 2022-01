HAMDEN — Five months after the Legislative Council axed a new charter’s chances of going to voters last November, the town has a new Charter Revision Commission. Four Democrats, one Republican, a Green Party member and an Independent will serve on the board, according to a draft of the resolution to appoint them. The council unanimously approved the resolution Monday, though one councilperson was absent during the vote.

