Across the globe biodiversity is under enormous pressure. In this context, one of the more remarkable recent ecological findings has been the observation that species richness is remarkably stable at the assemblage level - despite considerable underlying turnover in species identity. This indicates that some kind of ecological diversity regulation lies behind community dynamics, however because these surveys focus just on the number of species at particular locations they can’t by themselves identify if there are underlying trends in the type of species that are present. Afterall, there are number of expectations that human-driven pressures (from climate change, habitat degradation and hunting/harvesting) may impact larger species more than smaller species. While there have been a few studies identifying trends between size and how well populations are performing, there simply aren’t enough to determine if there is a widespread pattern. With the amazing publicly available BioTIME database of community time series that lay behind many of the existing global studies and the increasing availability of trait databases, we set out to address this gap.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO