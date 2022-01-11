Bud Legg Author of Do Your Best and Then Some More” to appear in Anita

(Anita) Bud Legg, a 1961 graduate of Anita High School, recently completed a book that chronicles his life’s journey, starting with his upbringing and education in Anita. Entitled “Do Your Best and Then Some More,” the book springboards from the advice his mother gave him when he started school and again at every crossroad of employment in his life.

Mr. Legg will be in Anita, January 13 to present complimentary copies of the book to CAM High School and the Anita Public Library. At 9:30 a.m. at the high school, he will give a short program, answer questions about the book, visit classes, and share his experience of being a 78-year old rookie author. A program at the Anita Public Library at 3:30 p.m. will follow. He will have a limited supply of books for cash sale ($24.95, Iowa tax included) or purchased on Amazon.com. He will autograph copies of anyone who has their book.

“I am so proud to be from Anita.” says Legg and adds, “The book is my thank you to the community that helped me along the way. How Anita people encouraged and invested in me was a great jump start in life.”

The 398 page, 19 chapter book features 55 personal and family anecdotes of his high school and college education experiences, employment, teaching, coaching, and officiating opportunities. En route, he worked six years at Lantz and Jensen Grocery and four summers of his college years at the Anita Publishing Company.

Readers are offered a glimpse of what it was like to grow up in a single-parent family. Twelve days after his father’s death in 1948, the fifth child of the family, John, was born January 1, 1949. His mother, who remarried six years later, was left with five children, ages 12 to a newborn. She sacrificed at every turn to make life better for her children. He credits teachers, coaches, neighbors, citizens, and business people of Anita for keeping a watchful eye on the Legg Family.

A National Honor Society student, he took full advantage of the school’s athletic and activities program. He went on to earn his BS degree in social studies education and two MS degrees in guidance and counseling and secondary school administration, each from Iowa State University. He enjoyed a highly successful teaching and coaching career at Oakland, South Hamilton (Jewell), and Ames.

In 2001, following a 35-year career in education, he became the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s first Information Director and Historian. During his 17-year tenure there, he researched Hall of Fame and other award recipients and updated IHSAA history, state records, and all-time best performances of athletes, coaches, and school teams in each of the 11 high school boys sports. He also was the voice of the IHSAA Awards at the State Tournament and throughout the year while serving as the chairperson of the hall-of-fame committees.

His statewide work and expertise led to his presence on national committees. He contributed to the National Association of State High School Associations and its National Hall of Fame selections. He served Iowa schools as a football and softball official at many boys and girls State Tournaments. He also helped with radio, television, and print media coverage at those events. Few Iowans can top his knowledge and expertise of high school boys and girls sports and activities. He has spoken at graduations, alumni and athletic banquets, and community gatherings, an engaging and motivational personality.

He lost his wife, Marge, of 32 years, to an 11-year struggle with cancer in 2014. He also overcame cancer in 2018-19. His daughter Annie and three grandchildren live in West Des Moines, where she operates Balance 365, an Internet site, which supports women’s health and life issues.

Included in the 84,000-word book is an overview of Iowa’s four unique organizations that administer student activities and his perspective on the future challenges awaiting them. A historical tribute to over 1,000 Iowa school districts that initially formed the Iowa High School Athletic Association is featured.