Now that New Year’s Day festivities have quieted down, Marty Ellis plans to haul the OOIDA tour trailer somewhere warm and stay there a few weeks. For the month of January, Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker have stops scheduled in Texas. The first stop will be in Kilgore. Ellis and The Spirit are schedule to be there Jan. 4-5.

