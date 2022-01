The Nintendo Switch eShop New Year Sale for 2022 is live, delivering discounts and deals on games from Bethesda, Chucklefish, Devolver Digital, 2K, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and more. Even a few first-party Nintendo games are in the mix. Frankly, the deals are wide and diverse enough that you might want to just try your luck and see if a game you’ve had your eye on for a long time is on sale. For example, though they aren’t listed on Nintendo’s Sales & Deals page, both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are currently on sale for $9.99 and $14.99 respectively. And innovative indie RPG Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is $25.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO