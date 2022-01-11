ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals Why He Quit ‘Sons of Anarchy’ to Focus on Writing

By Sterling Whitaker
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Sheridan has the television world by the tail these days as the mastermind behind Yellowstone, 1883 and more, but he's seen his share of tough times in the entertainment industry. After a long string of minor roles over the course of several decades, he landed a high-profile gig on Sons...

klaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Opens Up About History Working with Taylor Sheridan: ‘I’d Follow Him Anywhere’

Kelsey Asbille, who stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” has a history working with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. On “Yellowstone” Asbille plays Monica Dutton, the wife of Kayce Dutton and mother of Tate Dutton. Monica is a Native American who grew up with the Broken Rock Tribe on the reservations. She later becomes part of the Dutton family when she marries Kayce Dutton. Though she’s not so fond of her father-in-law, John Dutton, and the “Yellowstone” Ranch, she follows Kayce, eventually moving into the ranch’s lodge house. Season four saw Monica and her young family move back to the reservation after an attack on the “Yellowstone” Ranch. She and Tate both struggle to overcome the incident, which triggers Kayce to relocate the family. Monica and Tate begin to emotionally heal once back at the reservation. Kayce has also taken to the Native American Culture and season four saw him go on a vision quest.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon on Taylor Sheridan Writing Teeter’s Accent: ‘Sounds Are Totally Spelled Out’

“Yellowstone” fans know that 99% of the time, it’s impossible to understand what ranch hand Teeter is trying to say on the show. But that’s part of what makes her character so great. You never know quite what’s coming out of her mouth, but you know it’ll make you crack up. And immediately put on subtitles so you can try to understand her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Says Taylor Sheridan Won’t Let Her ‘Hold Back’

Beth Dutton might arguably be one of the best characters on “Yellowstone.” But she wouldn’t be so spectacular without great performances by Kelly Reilly. Not to mention great direction by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. Earlier today, Reilly spoke with co-star Jefferson White on the show’s official podcast about her character, Beth. During the podcast, Reilly admitted that her attempts to “soften” Beth’s character were quickly corrected by Sheridan.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals How Taylor Sheridan Pitched Show

If you are a fan of Yellowstone and/or 1883, you are going to love the story behind how Taylor Sheridan pitched the show to Tim McGraw. For those at home who haven’t heard, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are currently starring in 1883 — Yellowstone’s prequel spinoff that takes place in the 1880s. But before he could star in the spinoff, creator Taylor Sheridan wanted McGraw to do a cameo in the original series. The country star explained as much in a recent episode of the Official Yellowstone Podcast.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Taylor Sheridan on ‘heartbreak’ to come

In just a matter of a couple of days, you can see 1883 season 1 episode 4 airing on Paramount+ — there’s going to be a lot of excitement, but also a lot of drama. In the video below, you can see show writer Taylor Sheridan do his best to break down how moving forward, there’s going to be a lot of “heartbreak.” Given that so much of this show is about a perilous journey up in uncharted territory, none of this should come as a surprise. Characters are going to die, relationships will be tested, and while the end result may be worthwhile for some, it’s probably not going to be that way for everyone.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#On Writing#Cable Television#Sons Of Anarchy#The Cartoon Network
tvinsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Receives First-Ever SAG Awards Nomination: Taylor Sheridan Reacts

If you’re not watching Yellowstone yet (and you really should be), maybe the Paramount Network drama receiving its first-ever Screen Actors Guild nomination for the 2022 ceremony (airing live Sunday, February 27 on TNT and TBS) will change your mind. (It’s also the first time it has been recognized for a major awards show.)
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Creators Reveal That They Are Planning and Writing Beyond Season 5

Cobra Kai is one of the best shows on TV. As I’ve said before, it’s better than it has any right to be, and I’ll be happy to have it as long as the creators and stars are on board to dish it out. Luckily, co-creators and writers of the series Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have a plan that reaches beyond the fourth season that just released on Netflix, and even the fifth season that is currently shooting.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is There a New Episode Airing Tonight?

What an incredible season four we got from the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and fans are ready for more. Unfortunately for “Yellowstone” fans, season four came to end just a couple of weeks ago. This means we will have to wait till season five arrives before we get our next new “Yellowstone” episode. Fear not though “Yellowstone” fans because you can still get your modern western fix right here at Outsider. We will continue bringing you “Yellowstone” content throughout the show’s offseason. You can also check out forum sites, like Reddit, that have entire message boards dedicated to nothing but “Yellowstone” talk. There you will find knowledgeable fans that will do their best to answer your “Yellowstone” questions.
TV SERIES
Slate

Station Eleven’s Creator Explains Why He Changed the Book’s Ending

It’s understandable if the last you thing want to watch during a pandemic is a TV show about a world laid waste by a pandemic. But Station Eleven is the rare, perhaps the only, post-apocalyptic story that might make you feel a little bit better about the end of the world. Covering the onset of and the first 20 years after a flu outbreak that leaves only one in a thousand alive, the HBO Max series finds the people who are left not just struggling to survive but to find meaning in their new world. Two decades after the fall of civilization, the series, which was adapted by Patrick Somerville from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, falls in with the Traveling Symphony, a group of wandering players who bring music and Shakespeare to the scattered settlements that remain. (Their leader, played by Mackenzie Davis, does a mean Hamlet, but she’s also handy with a knife.) It’s a story in which, rather than society being stripped to its bare essentials, surprising remnants of human culture remain, and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” is passed down among the generations like a sacred text. In other words, it’s about what we’re trying to hold onto right now.
TV SERIES
imore.com

Joel Coen reveals why he made 'Macbeth' without his brother

Joel Coen, the director of "The Tragedy of Macbeth," sat down for an interview about the film. The director revealed why he made the film without his brother Ethan. He also talked about bringing the film to streaming. "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is set to debut on Apple TV+ this...
MOVIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy