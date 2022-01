Investing in digital assets has been back in trend, especially since the bull run of BTC and altcoins, and has been brought into greater mainstream awareness by the media. In the German-speaking region, the investment behavior of funds in digital assets has so far been somewhat restrained by regulations. However, this could change with the new German Fund Location Act and other legislation and could even make Germany a trendsetter in the field of digital assets. The extent to which this is to be expected and which underlying criteria are decisive were examined in a study by an industry-related consortium.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO