An RAF pilot has taken off on a flight to help launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard, who is seconded to Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is part of a crew which took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the launch on Thursday evening.He is helping work the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system which is to be released from a modified Boeing 747-400 named Cosmic Girl.Now we're soaring #AbovetheClouds !— Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022Flt Lt Stannard, a...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO