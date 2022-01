Pandemic restrictions must only remain in place if there is a strong public health rationale for them, the Health Minister has said.Despite record high case numbers driven by the Omicron variant, hospital and critical care figures have remained stable amid high levels of vaccination and natural immunity.Public health chiefs are set to meet next week to assess the epidemiological picture, with a phased reopening of society on the cards in February.We should only have these restrictions in place if there's a very good public safety and public health rationale for themStephen Donnelly, Health MinisterStephen Donnelly said on Thursday restrictions have...

