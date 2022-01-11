ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Utility crews working on power transmission lines will require road closures in Audubon County

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Road Department says utility crews will be working on power transmission lines starting Friday, January 14th through Thursday, January 27th. Work will require road closures daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the road being open overnight.

Work along Quail Avenue from Highway 44 south to 240th Street is scheduled for the 14th through the 19th; 240th Street from Robin Avenue, east to Swift Avenue is scheduled for the 19th and 20th; and work along 240th Street from Quail Avenue east to Robin Avenue is planned for the 19th through the 27th.

This schedule may be affected by any weather-related setbacks.

