UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 8th January, revealing that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained on top for a second week in a row. The news means that, despite the game launching way back in 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has so far been top of the charts in the UK for the entirety of 2022 so far (yes, we're aware it's only been ten days). The streak will no doubt come to an end at some point, but it's impressive to see that Switch's best-selling game is still doing the business after all this time.

