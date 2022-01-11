ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Cup teams get taste of Daytona Next Gen drafting

By Charles Bradley
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our video (above) shows, Penske’s Joey Logano and Austin Cindric – along with Cup rookie Harrison Burton for Wood Bros Racing – got a taste of multi-car drafting with their Ford Mustangs which are built to the new rules. Logano told NASCAR’s livestream reporter: “It’s...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Mars Inc leaving NASCAR world after 2022 season

Mars Inc will be leaving the world of NASCAR after the 2022 season. This stunning news was announced by various news outlets, including racing news site Jayski, on Monday morning, December 20, though it was first reported by the Sports Business Journal. Through its M&M’s brand primarily, Mars Inc has...
BUSINESS
CBS Sports

Ryan Newman has no plans to race in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

For the last two decades, Ryan Newman's name has been a year-to-year constant within the NASCAR Cup Series garage. But after losing his ride at RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season and turning 44 in December, it seems that Newman will spend his 2022 season of racing out of the spotlight and away from the highest level of NASCAR that he has inhabited for 20 years.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Aric Almirola

Aric Almirola is set to retire after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Who will replace him at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023?. Aric Almirola announced that the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season will be his 15th and final season competing at the sport’s top level, as he will be retiring when it comes to an end in early November.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Letarte
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Harrison Burton
Person
Joey Logano
mrn.com

How NASCAR drivers are performing at Chili Bowl

Over the span of six days and nights at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will crown a new champion of what’s known as the Super Bowl of midget car racing. The question is whether that champion will...
TULSA, OK
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 13, 2022

Indoor dirt race results from night four (Thursday) of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, yet another field of new drivers touch the 1/4-mile bullring dirt track. With nearly 400 entries, the first five nights of the show are preliminary action to set Saturday’s alphabet mains. View the 2022 Chili...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The 4 seats still open for the 2022 season

There are still four full-time seats in need of drivers for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as the Busch Light Clash and Daytona 500 approach. While the driver lineup for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has steadily come together over the last several months, including throughout the 2021 season, there are still a number of seats in need of drivers as the start of the new campaign approaches next month.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup#Daytona 500#Wood Bros Racing#Ford#Nbc
Atlantic City Press

Ryan Truex to drive in NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona

Ryan Truex feels like he’s back in his “wheelhouse.”. After spending the last two seasons driving in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series, Truex, who grew up in Stafford Township, will return to racing stock cars in 2022 at a track he loves: Daytona International Speedway. The 29-year-old...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Motorious

1969 Dodge Daytona Boasts Original Powerhouse And Low-Mileage

This Daytona provides tons of fun and performance wrapped in one of America's most desirable packages, the ‘69 Daytona. The Dodge Daytona is possibly best known for its incredible feats on the NASCAR track in 1969, which ultimately got it kicked out via target rule changes. Without a doubt, these cars are some of the world's most sought-after American muscle cars as they boast plenty of power, performance, and aerodynamic design qualities. While American muscle cars had always been at the forefront of straight-line speed, this was the first time that the American racing circuit had seen a purpose-built racing vehicle with some real innovation in the realm of aerodynamic exterior styling. Unfortunately, the cars have become nearly impossible to find due to their initially low production numbers and their owners' proclivity toward hard driving. So what are you supposed to do as one of the thousands of dreamers across the USA trying to get your hands on one of these cars?
CARS
Outsider.com

The Daytona 500 Is Sold Out, With 101,000 Fans Expected

If you were hoping to score a ticket to this year’s Daytona 500, then unfortunately you’re out of luck. The Daytona International Speedway announced today that they had sold all grandstand seats and RV spots ahead of the February 20 race. Considering the enormity of the superspeedway, the sellout means that racing fans are itching to get back to normal after COVID limited ticket sales last season.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Search for NASCAR sponsors, rides intensifies as season nears

For the past three seasons, lack of sponsorship limited Kaz Grala to only occasional NASCAR starts. By the time Christmas arrived last month, Grala had engaged in numerous conversations with sponsors and teams, but he had no Cup, Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series races “set in stone” on his schedule.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Entry list released for NASCAR Clash at the LA Coliseum

The 2022 edition of 'The Clash' is completely unrecognizable from its predecessors as NASCAR tries something truly new to unofficially kick off the new season. The event has always taken place at Daytona International Speedway since it began in 1979. In 2021, NASCAR moved the race from the Daytona oval to the infield road course for the very first time. But this year, the exhibition race heads to the other side of the country and into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Sam Hunt Racing adds Ryan Truex, Jeffrey Earnhardt for select Xfinity races

Sam Hunt Racing has added Ryan Truex and Jeffrey Earnhardt for select Xfinity races this season. Truex will pilot the No. 26 Circle B Diecast Toyota in the season-opening Xfinity race Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway. This will be his first Xfinity start since 2019. The team also stated that Truex intends to add races with the team.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

ECR confirms full-time return for Daly

Conor Daly has returned to his former status as a full-time NTT IndyCar Series driver, Ed Carpenter Racing will maintain continuity with the same roster in its Nos. 20 and 21 Chevys, and the last major vacancy on the IndyCar grid has been filled with its 25th season-long entry. Daly’s...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Team Penske says it has no plans to field an Xfinity Series team in 2022

Starting in 2009, Team Penske expanded its already extensive racing horizons by entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time as a complement to their long-standing Cup Series program. But despite many wins and championships for the organization at the sport's second-highest level, it appears that Penske is set to put its Xfinity program out to pasture for at least the immediate future.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bell surges late to win Thursday's qualifying night at Chili Bowl

Christopher Bell pushed to a dramatic victory in a wild night of action on Thursday for the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals. The 27-year-old Oklahoma native was directly in the wake of Tanner Thorson’s No. 19T Reinbold Underwood Motorsports Stanton through the mid-to-late stages of the 30 lap contest. After navigating multiple lines and numerous restarts, Bell was finally able to put a slide job on Thorson entering Turn 1 to take the lead with five laps to go. From there, the two battled side-by-side until Thorson’s quest to retake the lead stalled out on the penultimate lap.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues blunt response to return rumors

Dale Jr. discussed his recent test of the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car at Daytona International Speedway and addressed rumors of a potential return. Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from NASCAR Cup Series season competition after 18 years in the series following the 2017 campaign. While...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy