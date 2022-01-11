CreekFire RV Resort

Vail Resorts and MCR have acquired ski resorts in Pennsylvania and Vermont, respectively. Vail Resorts closes acquisition of three Pennsylvania ski resorts. Vail Resorts Inc. has closed on its acquisition of Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, PA; Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset, PA; and Laurel Mountain Ski Area in Boswell, PA. The company purchased the resorts, including the ski areas, a hotel, conference center and other related operations, from Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. and its affiliates for a final purchase price of approximately $118 million, including customary closing purchase price adjustments.
