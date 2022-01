A volcanic eruption in the Pacific has prompted the issuance of a Tsunami Advisory for the California Coast. The eruption happened last night near the Tonga Islands. It could mean larger than normal waves, and strong currents on the Central and South Coasts between around 7:30 and 8:30 Saturday morning. But, National Weather Service officials say the unusual wave activity, and currents could last for several hours.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO