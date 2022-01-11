John Cena Recalls Conversation With Vince McMahon About Potentially Turning Heel

During an appearance on the Wilde On podcast, WWE star Doudrop talked about one of her recent matches against Bianca Belair and how Vince McMahon reacted to it:. “I knew on Sunday coming into Monday I was having a match with Bianca. And the whole segment was supposed to be five minutes. And I was like ‘oh, okay. Well, you know what? It is what it is and I’m going to make it the best five minutes that I can.’ I told the universe that morning, I was like ‘this match is going to be the best match that I’ve had. I’m going to blow Vince’s mind and he’s going to love it, blah, blah, blah.’ I get to the venue and things haven’t been finished up and time goes on. Things aren’t really finalized. And it’s like maybe six o’clock and it’s like ‘hey, you know how you had five minutes? It’s changed and now you have three segments.”

