WWE

John Cena Recalls Conversation With Vince McMahon About Potentially Turning Heel

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and one of the topics he discussed was a conversation he had with Vince McMahon about a potential heel turn in WWE. Cena revealed that Vince had brought up the possibility ahead of the WrestleMania 28 main event involving The Rock, with...

411mania.com

Parade

From Wrestling Rings to Wedding Rings! Who Is Peacemaker Star John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
lakegazette.net

John Cena self-conscious in underwear scene

John Cena felt "really, really self-conscious" dancing in his underwear for the 'Peacemaker' trailer. The 44-year-old pro wrestler, who portrays the superhero in the titular HBO Max show, admitted it was "the most embarrassing thing" dancing while scantily-clad for the programme's preview, and it was the first thing he had to shoot for the show.
StyleCaster

John Cena’s Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since Becoming Peacemaker—Here’s How Much He Makes

As one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, it’s no surprise that John Cena’s net worth is so impressive. But what may be less well known to fans is just how much he makes today—plus, how much of it comes from ventures aside from wrestling. Watch ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO Max $9.99+ Buy Now Cena—whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.—was born in April 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cena was one of five boys born to John and Carol Cena. His older brother, Stephen, was born in 1974, making Cena the second eldest sibling to their other brothers Dan, Matt...
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Gives John Cena the Spotlight, But Danielle Brooks the More Intriguing Role: TV Review

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains major spoilers for the first three episodes of “Peacemaker,” which premiered January 13 on HBO Max. Even after re-watching James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” in anticipation of “Peacemaker,” it was hard to see why Peacemaker, of all the movie’s antiheroes, merited a series of his own beyond the fact that he was played by John Cena. In a story that otherwise leans on agents of chaos like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior’s endearing Ratcatcher 2, and conflicted journeymen like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport or Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Cena’s stickler of a killer was far from...
ComicBook

John Cena's Peacemaker Is A Hit On Rotten Tomatoes

We're one week away from the premiere of Peacemaker on HBO Max, a TV spin-off from last year's The Suicide Squad which follows John Cena's character in an original story from writer/director James Gunn. The first reviews for the project have started to make their way online and the new show is already proving to be a major hit with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the show doesn't yet have enough reviews to be given a "Certified Fresh" distinction, it sure seems like it's on its way there as it currently sits at a 91% rating.
PWMania

Vince McMahon Was Said To Have Been ‘Very Pleased’ With Recent Doudrop Match

During an appearance on the Wilde On podcast, WWE star Doudrop talked about one of her recent matches against Bianca Belair and how Vince McMahon reacted to it:. “I knew on Sunday coming into Monday I was having a match with Bianca. And the whole segment was supposed to be five minutes. And I was like ‘oh, okay. Well, you know what? It is what it is and I’m going to make it the best five minutes that I can.’ I told the universe that morning, I was like ‘this match is going to be the best match that I’ve had. I’m going to blow Vince’s mind and he’s going to love it, blah, blah, blah.’ I get to the venue and things haven’t been finished up and time goes on. Things aren’t really finalized. And it’s like maybe six o’clock and it’s like ‘hey, you know how you had five minutes? It’s changed and now you have three segments.”
The Daily Sun

John Cena is a big, dumb hero in a helmet in this fun ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff

A spinoff of director James Gunn’s reboot of “The Suicide Squad,” which came out just six months ago, the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” might be the closest thing to a comic book adaptation that appeals to my sensibilities. It’s ridiculous and knows it’s ridiculous, with a fully R-rated Saturday morning cartoon sensibility that refuses to take itself too seriously. With John Cena in the title role — a ding-dong with muscles who nonsensically proclaims, “I made a vow to have peace no matter how many people I have to kill to get it” — the show is big, dumb, rollicking fun. I like it a lot.
PWMania

John Cena Announced For Movie With GLOW Star

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie. Cena and Brie will team up for “Freelance” from director Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month in Colombia. The script,...
The Sanford Herald

Alison Brie to join John Cena in Freelance

Alison Brie is set to join John Cena in 'Freelance'. The 39-year-old actress has signed up for the action-comedy, which will be directed by 'Taken' filmmaker Pierre Morel. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Set For New Movie With GLOW Actress

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie. Cena and Brie will team up for “Freelance” from director Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month in Colombia. The script,...
Collider

New 'Peacemaker' Clip Showcases a Crying John Cena

In the newest clip from the DC series Peacemaker, which will be airing its first three episodes on January 13, John Cena's titular anti-hero has a good ugly cry and laments certain attitudes he has had in the past. In the short clip, Christopher Smith (Cena), like a broken-hearted teenager, puts on a record playing "Don’t Treat Me Bad" by '90s band Firehouse, before throwing himself onto the bed and breaking down in tears. The moment is nothing short of hilarious, as seeing a usually badass grown man sobbing loudly and even hitting himself comically is unusual and unexpected.
ComicBook

Is John Cena Returning for Fast & Furious 10?

John Cena reveals his hopes to return to the Fast & Furious franchise as the 10th chapter in the Fast Saga gears up for production. Cena made his Fast debut as Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), in last summer's F9. Now starring in the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker, where he reprises his superhero role from The Suicide Squad, Cena confirms he wants to get back behind the wheel for Universal's Fast & Furious 10.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Peacemaker’ Stars John Cena and Jennifer Holland on the “Stoic” and “Robotic” Dance Sequence

Peacemaker stars John Cena and Jennifer Holland didn’t bat an eyelash when series creator James Gunn announced that he wanted the show’s title sequence to be an elaborate dance set to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.” The trust they showed in Gunn has already paid off as many are calling the sequence one of the greatest opening credits in TV history. The title sequence truly sets the tone for the HBO Max series’ many surprising developments, including the unique relationship between Christopher “Peacemaker” Smith (Cena) and Emilia Harcourt (Holland). “Man, [James Gunn] found a way to get people not...
Wrestling World

John Cena comments on recent releases

Over the past two years of the global pandemic, WWE has gone on to lay off dozens of main roster and NXT Superstars, with numerous other insiders having suffered the same demise, without them realizing that the worst was coming. On balance, in just over two years, between released athletes...
Wrestling World

John Cena on working with younger superstars

John Cena was the iconic face of WWE from 2005 to 2017, as well as having carved out a place among the world's most popular wrestlers. Despite having played the 'babyface' for most of his career, the leader of the 'Cenation' was one of the most polarizing characters in the history of the federation.
stillrealtous.com

John Cena Reveals If He’s Watched AEW

Even though John Cena may not be wrestling full time anymore, he still keeps an eye on the professional wrestling industry, and the landscape has changed quite a bit since the emergence of All Elite Wrestling a few years ago. AEW has managed to get a lot of people talking,...
Wrestling World

John Cena discusses his possible return

John Cena is known in the wrestling world for remaining an eternal good, the ultimate babyface, even when fans turned their backs on him and started booing him. A guest on The Pat McAfee Show, the legend of the ring wanted to talk about when Vince McMahon proposed the idea of making him heel a few years earlier, talking about his reaction and response.
