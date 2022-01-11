Kareem Alexander

Tom Moniak is named Director of Sales at Digital Nirvana. Moniak comes to the tech company from Blend, where he served as the U.S. Director of Business Development. "Tom has served clients in every aspect of production and delivery in the M&E space and has strong relationships across the localization, media production services, advertising, gaming, and software development communities and with Fortune 500 companies," Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Russell Wise said in a release. "That mix of experience makes us better able to serve customers and prospects in postproduction environments and lays the groundwork for our continued growth in the U.S."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO