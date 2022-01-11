ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kareem Alexander

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompass Media Networks promotes Kareem Alexander to Senior Director of Research. Alexander joined the network in...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Tom Moniak

Tom Moniak is named Director of Sales at Digital Nirvana. Moniak comes to the tech company from Blend, where he served as the U.S. Director of Business Development. "Tom has served clients in every aspect of production and delivery in the M&E space and has strong relationships across the localization, media production services, advertising, gaming, and software development communities and with Fortune 500 companies," Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Russell Wise said in a release. "That mix of experience makes us better able to serve customers and prospects in postproduction environments and lays the groundwork for our continued growth in the U.S."
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

WNYC New York CEO Goli Sheikholeslami Heading To Politico.

Following two years as President and CEO of New York Public Radio News/Talk WNYC AM-FM, Goli Sheikholeslami is exiting to take the CEO post at Politico Media Group. As of Feb. 1, NYPR trustee and former board chair Cynthia King Vance will take over as interim CEO as the search begins for Sheikholeslami's replacement.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Radio Friendly Agency The Richards Group Rebrands As TRG.

More than a year after founder Stan Richards stepped away from The Richards Group after making racist remarks during a review of a Motel 6 campaign concept, the ad agency rebrands as TRG. The name change distances the shop from Richards and comes as his real estate company, SBR Real Estate Holdings LP, sells the building that served as the Dallas headquarters of the agency since 2013.
DALLAS, TX
insideradio.com

VP/Programming Operations Doug Hamand And Cumulus Media Renew Vows.

Cumulus Media and VP/Programming Operations Doug Hamand enter into a new long-term contract. Hamand joined Cumulus Media in 2016 and previously served as Senior VP/Programming for iHeartMedia and its predecessor Clear Channel, where he held various senior programming posts, including Regional VP/Programming for the company’s Tampa cluster for 21 years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass Media Networks#Director Of Research#Dial Global Research#Westwood One#Sales Marketing
Variety

Hearst Media Production Group Adds CBS Alum Angelica Rosas McDaniel, Expands Management Team

Hearst Media Production Group has named three senior executives to lead the newly formed company, which was launched by Hearst Corporation last September to beef up Hearst Television’s original program production and distribution. Bryan Curb has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager, educational/informational (E/I) programming. Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. Chris Matthews, who previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment, has been given the title of chief financial officer. Additionally, Hearst confirmed that its Litton Entertainment will be rebranded under Hearst Media Production Group “to...
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

The Next Frontier For iHeartMedia: The Metaverse.

Aiming to build an on-ramp to the metaverse for its 250 million users, iHeartMedia says it will create events and experiences for listeners and music fans on the online gaming platform Roblox. The metaverse is defined by Time magazine as “a centralized virtual world, a ‘place’ parallel to the physical...
TECHNOLOGY
insideradio.com

Veritonic To Hold Audio Intelligence Summit In New York.

Veritonic, the creative research and analytics company that provides testing and performance tech for audio, announces the first annual Audio Intelligence Summit, Tuesday, March 1 in New York. Veritonic says brand leaders, publishers, and agencies will gather to discuss their audio and podcast ad strategies, with an emphasis on creative...
TECHNOLOGY
insideradio.com

There’s Good Reason To Be Bullish About 2022, Say iHeart Executives.

Four of iHeartMedia’s top executives are out with their predictions for 2022. CEO Bob Pittman sees “exponential growth” ahead in the podcasting sector, CMO Gayle Troberman expects audio’s share of ad spend to start to catch up with its consumption. Multi-Platform Group head Greg Ashlock predicts broadcast radio will be seen as the new reach medium. And Digital Audio Group head Conal Byrne foresees podcast advertising growing as a reach and frequency medium.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
insideradio.com

Nick Brino

Adams Radio Group has named Nick Brino VP/GM of its Tallahassee, FL, cluster. Brino most recently served as Market Manager for Forever Media country WXCY Havre de Grace, MD (103.7). He succeeds Jason Lamp, who is pursuing station ownership opportunities. “Nick is the ultimate professional and has an outstanding record...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
insideradio.com

Steve Smith and Ann Givens

Steve Smith and Ann Givens join news/talk WNYC-AM/FM New York (820/93.9). Smith will serve as Culture & Art Editor, while Givens takes on the role of Public Safety Editor. Smith was most recently with NPR, where he was Senior Editor on the Arts, Culture and Books desk. Givens was most recently at the non-profit news outlet “The Trace.”
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Cumulus Birmingham Appoints A Pair Of New PDs.

Cumulus Media Birmingham keeps it within the cluster with the appointment of new programmers for adult R&B “Hot 107.7” WUHT and talk WZZR (99.5). Market veteran Tasha Simone, host of “The Midday Groove” (10am-2pm) on “Hot 107.7,” is elevated to PD. Concurrently, Valerie Vining is promoted to PD of WZZR, where she continues as co-host of the “Dixon & Vining” morning show.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

AdLarge To Handle Ad Sales For G Networks In Sales Partnership.

After its Chief Revenue Officer and Director of Network Sales quietly exited during the holiday season, G Networks has formed a sales partnership with AdLarge Networks. AdLarge will now oversee the management, sales, and fulfillment of the network audio ad sales inventory for both companies. G Networks will continue to...
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Marty Bender

Veteran programmer Marty Bender, who launched his own consultancy in October 2021, has been named a consulting member of the affiliate team of the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show.” In the newly-created role, Bender will serve as a content/strategy partner to affiliate stations, helping them optimize and monetize the show in their local markets.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Digital Execs Examine Radio’s Top Tech Priorities For 2022.

The pandemic-plagued past two years forced radio to get more creative and embrace technologies that reach audiences wherever they may be and provide audio content on the listener’s schedule. What once served as a bridge in 2020, is now a main thoroughfare to reach consumers in 2022. “While there...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy